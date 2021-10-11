Croghan man airlifted to Syracuse following early morning car crash

NEW BREMEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man is receiving medical care in Syracuse following a crash on Saturday.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a single-vehicle crash occurred in the town of New Bremen around 12:30 a.m. on October 9.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Gary D. Genito III, age 21, was operating a 2005 Dodge pickup truck in the northbound lane when the vehicle exited the roadway and struck a tree. This caused the vehicle to overturn and ejected Genito from the vehicle.

Following the accident, Genito was transported from the scene to Lewis County General Hospital. He was then airlifted to SUNY Upstate Medical in Syracuse.

No additional details have been provided by authorities. The investigation into this crash is ongoing. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Lewis County Search and Rescue, the New York State Police, Croghan Fie Department and Beller’s Auto.