Croghan man arrested after investigation of hit and run accident

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Croghan man was arrested Monday night after an investigation into a hit and run accident.

Lewis County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Brian R. Keefer of Croghan. Keefer was driving a 2006 GMC pick-up truck on Belfort Road when he crossed the center line of the road and struck a 2012 UTV, operated by Paul L. Mast of Croghan.

According to a release from Lewis Country Sheriff’s Office, Keefer continued to drive before his truck became disabled. Mast was transported to Lewis County General Hospital for unspecified injuries.

Keefer failed a sobriety test at the scene and was arrested for driving while intoxicated. He registered a .34% BAC after being transported to State Police in Lowville and was issued appearance tickets for aggravated driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to keep right and driving in violation of a restricted license.

Keefer will appear in court in the Town of Croghan at a later date.

