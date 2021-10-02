Croghan man arrested after rollover accident

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Croghan man after investigating a rollover motor vehicle accident on October 1.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred on Erie Canal road when a 2006 Volkswagon Jetta failed to successfully navigate a curve on the road, causing the vehicle to roll. Deputies found the operator of the vehicle, 21-year-old Gary D. Genito III outside his residence a short time later.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that they detected an alcoholic odor coming from Genito while they were speaking with him, as well as noticed his eyes were glossy and bloodshot. As a result, they performed multiple field sobriety tests on the scene which Genito failed. He was then transported to the Public Safety Building where he registered a .11% blood alcohol content.

As a result, Genito was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and several other Uniform Traffic Tickets. He was processed and released with appearance tickets for the town of Croghan at a later date. Deputies were assisted on the scene by the New York State Police, Lewis County Search and Rescue, Croghan Fire Department, and Kaflines Towing.