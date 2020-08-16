Croghan man arrested following UTV chase in Lewis County

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff Department made an arrest on Saturday night following a UTV chase.

Joshua J. Nortz, 41 was charged with a felony DWI, as well as a UTT for refusal to take a breath test and 10 other traffic citations.

Lewis County Sheriff’s attempted to initiate a traffic stop on State Route 812 around 10 p.m. on August 15. The two UTV’s fled at high speeds, one was chased by the Sheriff’s department and lost control. Nortz, the driver, was administered a field sobriety test, which he failed.

Nortz was arraigned in Lewis County CAP Court and released on his own recognizance.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the New York State Police, Croghan Fire Department, Lewis County Search and Rescue and Lachausse Towing.

