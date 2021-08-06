Croghan man arrested for stealing $6.5K, diamond wedding ring

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Lewis County is facing jail time after his involvement in a fraud scheme.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin E. Pate, 37 of Croghan on August 4. This was following complains received by the Sheriff’s Office in June 2021, where Pate was alleged to have used personal identifying information of two victims and was able to steal funds from their bank accounts. According to the Sherriff’s Office, the amount stolen totaled $6,500.

Following his arrest, Pate was charged wit Grand Larceny in the third degree, a Class “D” Felony; Identity Theft in the First Degree, a Class “D” Felony; Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree, a Class “E” Felony; Petit Larceny, a Class “A” Misdemeanor; and Unlawful Possession of Personal Identification Information in the Third Degree, a Class “A” Misdemeanor.

Additionally, in a separate incident, the Sheriff’s Office received a burglary complaint. Through and investigation, Pate was also found to be involved and responsible for stealing a diamond wedding engagement set valued at approximately $3,078.00.

Pate received additional charges following this investigation. These charges included Burglary in the Second Degree, a Class “C” Felony; and Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a Class “D” Felony.

He was arraigned in Lewis County Court on August 4, 2021. Pate was then remanded to Lewis County Jail on a $1,000 cash bail where he was already being held on a New York State Police warrant violation.