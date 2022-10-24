LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Croghan man was arrested on charges related to two criminal mischief incidents last week in Croghan and New Bremen, according to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan M. Noftsier, 28, was allegedly involved in two incidents that occurred on Wednesday and Thursday, according to deputies.

Noftsier is accused of breaking multiple decorative items during a domestic dispute in New Bremen on Wednesday, October 19. He was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, and released to appear in court at a later date, deputies said.

Deputies said Noftsier was arrested again the following day in Croghan for allegedly causing damage to an apartment. He was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and held on a warrant issued by New York State Parole, according to deputies.