NEW BREMEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Croghan has been arrested after violating an order of protection.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested 32-year-old Jay M. Augustyn of Croghan on April 19 following a traffic stop on Tillman Road in the Town of New Bremen.

Deputies said that at the traffic stop, Augustyn was found to be in the presence of a protected party in a Court issued order of protection.

Augustyn was subsequently charged with Criminal Contempt in the Secon Degree, a class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of New Bremen at a later date.