CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Croghan man has died as a result of a one-vehicle crash on Long Pond Rd. in Croghan, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 63-year-old Michael K. Brennan was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle on November 3 when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and struck a tree.

Brennan was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

The accident remains under investigation. Croghan Fire Department, Lewis County Search and Rescue, Lifenet Helicopter, New York State Police and Lachausse Towing assisted deputies at the scene.