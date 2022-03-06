TURIN, N.Y, (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Croghan woman after she was reportedly involved in a motor vehicle crash in Turin.

According to a press release from LCSO, 26-year-old Miriah J. Gokey was operating a 2015 Chrysler Sedan traveling north on State Route 12 when the vehicle went off the roadway and into a snowbank. After investigating the incident further, deputies determined that Gokey appeared intoxicated.

Gokey failed field sobriety tests at the scene of the accident and was then transported to the Public Safety Building where she registered a .16% Blood Alcohol Content.

As a result, Gokey was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and other traffic violations. Gokey was processed and released with appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Turin Court at a later date.