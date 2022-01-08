FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The snow the North Country received over the past week has helped open up the winter activities residents can take advantage of.

According to Fort Drum Natural Resources the snow has allowed their team to finish grooming their cross country ski trails. A full map of the trails can be found on the organization’s Facebook page.

They also notified residents that there are a few small additions to the trails this year. They asked that individuals who plan to use the trails for walking or snowshoeing stay on the sides so the path will stay smooth for skiers.