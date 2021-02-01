Crow hazing efforts to continue in Watertown on Thursday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Crow hazing efforts will continue this week.

The City of Watertown announced on Monday that Wildlife Biologists from Loomacres Wildlife Management will continue their efforts to haze nuisance crow flocks within the city limits on February 4, 2021.

City residents are reminded that several of these methods produce loud noises and flashing lighting that will frighten birds. They may be seen or heard by residents. These efforts will begin in the evening hours and include pyrotechnics, lasers, air rifles and other devices.

The City of Watertown has also asked local residents to report crow flock sightings in their neighborhoods. This includes providing the location, estimated size, dates and times of crow flock sighting.

Resident can easily report these sightings on Loomacres’ reporting page. Citizens can also call Loomacres toll-free number at 1-800-243-1462 and leave a voice mail detailing their report

This information is relied on by Loomacres Wildlife Management to identify major roost locations and strategically target hazing efforts.

City of Watertown crow hazing efforts will begin in the evening hours on Thursday, February 4, 2021.