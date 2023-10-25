WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Loomacres will conduct its first effort of the season to haze nuisance crow flocks within the City of Watertown during the evening hours of Wednesday, October 25.

The harassment methods used to disperse crows include pyrotechnics, lasers, air rifles and other

devices. Several of these methods produce loud noises and flashing lights (similar to sirens and

fireworks) that will frighten the birds and may be heard or observed by local residents.

Watertown officials recommend that all its citizens to report crow sightings to Loomacres

Wildlife Management at www.airportwildlife.com/crows.html.

The city apologizes in advance for any disturbance due to the noise and light.