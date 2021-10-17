Crowds gather at Punkin’ Chunkin’ event in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Crowds of people gathered at the Punkin’ Chunkin’ event which returned to Clayton on Saturday, October 17.

Although the wind a rain slightly delayed the schedule teams gathered at 2 p.m. to load their pumpkins into their trebuchet, and launch them into the St. Lawrence River. Suzie Ginch was just one of the hundreds that attended the event and said the weather didn’t dull their spirits in the slightest.

“We purchased some rain gear and we were ready, and we just said you kinda roll with what you’re dealt,” Ginch said. “So we’re really excited.”

Ginch and her husband traveled to the North Country from South Florida to attend the event. She said they began planning the trip in February after enjoying the event the first time she attended.

“The lat time I was here, it was just such an amazing experience,” Ginch said. “I was like, I wanted to share it with my husband, and his friends and our extended family here in Clayton.”

Michael Hazelwood was a part of the Wood Boat Brewery Team and said the success of their trebuchet has been eight years in the making.

“We keep adding a little bit every year, and hoping for a better outcome,” Hazelwood said.

The day also featured a Barbeque feed and contest, a farmers market for the public to purchase locally made products, and a live band.