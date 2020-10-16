Crows return to Watertown: Hazing to begin Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The crows have returned to the skies of Watertown.

Loomacres Wildlife Management Wildlife Biologists will begin crow hazing efforts within the city of Watertown early next week. This hazing follows requests from the City of Watertown, as nuisance crow flocks have been reported throughout the area.

According to the City, harassment strategies include protechnics, lasers, air rifles and other devices. These methods produce loud sounds and flashing lights in attempt to frighten and disperse crow flocks.

Additionally, City residents are urged to report location, estimated size, dates and times of crow flock sightings throughout Watertown neighborhoods. These report assist Loomacres in locating roost locations.

Citizens can report these sightings online or call the Loomacres toll-free number at 1-800-243-1462.

The first hazing effort conducted by Loomacres Wildlife Management will take place on Monday, October 19, 2020.

