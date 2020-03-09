Crude Oil drops below $34 a barrel, local companies dropping prices

(WWTI) – With the average cost of Crude Oil dropping below $34 a barrel, fuel oil companies are lowering prices for some of their products.

Iran and Russia are currently having a crude oil skirmish, slashing and lowering prices in leu of the Coronavirus by 25%, the largest dip since the Gulf War in 1991. As a result, we can expect to see prices of crude oil and its distilled products, continue to drop. This would in turn effect cost of things like propane, kerosene, fuel oil and gasoline.

AmeriGas, a fuel oil company who handles locations in LaFargeville, Watertown and various towns across the North Country, has already lowered the cost of their Fuel Oil and Kerosene by $.20 today.

With prices this low, now is as good a time as any to contact your fuel oil provider and fill any tanks you may have. With no certain end to the price reduction in sight, it’s only a matter of time before prices start to increase.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

