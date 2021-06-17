‘Cruisin’ to the Zoo:’ Watertown’s Zoo NY hosting classic and vintage car show

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Vintage and classic cars will be on display this weekend in Watertown.

Zoo New York has announced that it will host its first annual “Cruisin’ to the Zoo” vintage and classic car show on June 20, 2021.

In attendance will be the Highway Legends Car, Truck and Motorcycle Club, which is based in Watertown, New York.

Zoo New York will also have a “Zoom Zone” for kids to build their own cars out of recycled materials and LEGOS.

The event will also include cars from across the North Country and New York State.

“Cruisin’ to the Zoo” will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Zoo New York, located in the Thompson Park in Watertown, New York.