FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another food option will return to the streets of Fort Drum in the second week of May.

Following the winter season, Fort Drum officials have confirmed that its Culinary Outpost Food Truck will be back on the roads for the 2022 season on May 9.

The food truck is designated to bring fresh, healthy food to Soldiers who cannot travel to a dining facility during their workday. It serves both breakfast and lunch items including croissants, bagels, breakfast bowls, wraps, burgers, paninis, specialty bowls and salads.

Beginning May 9, it will be parked throughout the military installation for both meals, switching locations on a daily basis. Breakfast is served from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., and lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Culinary Outpost Food Truck will be available to all installation personnel, including family members.

Personnel with the rank of Captain or higher can also request the food truck to come to a specific location. This can be completed by submitting a request via email.

The full Culinary Outpost Food Truck schedule can be found on the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum website.