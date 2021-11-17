Curry powder sold in New York recalled

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The Spice N’ More Corporation is recalling one of their products because it may contain undeclared peanuts.

The recall was issued on November 16 by the United States Food and Drug Administration for the company’s 13-ounce containers of “Salma Natural Curry Powder.” The specific lot being recalled is #H092021, the best by date is December 20 of 2023, the UPC code is 023913159115, and it comes in a clear plastic jar.

According to the FDA website, the product was distributed nationwide to supermarket chains, independent supermarkets, and distributors. However, no illnesses or allergic reactions involving the product have been reported.

Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to return it to where they bought it for a full refund. Anyone with questions about the recall is encouraged to call the company at 718-417-0746.