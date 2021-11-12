Customs and Border Protection ranked 4th best company for veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection is among the best employers and companies to hire veterans.

According to a list compiled by Monster and Military.com, CBP has been ranked fourth out of ten standout employers and companies for veterans in 2021. This annual list is formed by a panel of veteran employment experts based on companies’ veteran hiring and retention practices.

Companies and employers are ranked highly if they have hiring teams for veteran recruitment, include veterans on hiring teams, accept military training in place of civilian employment credentials and off best-in-class onboarding and veteran support services.

The list also evaluates companies based on the percentages of veterans who were hired in the previous year who stayed longer than 12 months.

“I am pleased to learn that CBP has once again been recognized as an employer of choice for our nation’s veterans,” CBP Office of Human Resources Management Assistant Commissioner Andrea J. Bright said in a press release. “I have worked with many veterans across the federal government, and I truly value the wealth of experience they bring to the civilian workforce.

According to CBP, representatives regularly attend national military conferences, advertise in military publications and on military-oriented websites to promote opportunities. These opportunities include Border Patrol Agents, CBP Officers, Air Interdiction Agents, Air Enforcement Agents, Marine Interdiction Agents and CBP Office of Intelligence workers. CBP also hosts internship opportunities for veterans.

CBP also highlighted its Veteran Support Program, which helps to support veteran personnel and their families. The program is comprised of a network of roughly 300 national and international coordinators and mental, physical and emotional health resources.

As stated on the 2021 list, CBP is one of two federal agencies this year. Customs and Border Protection also earned this ranking in 2019, 2018 and 2017. The full list of top employers and companies for veterans is included below: