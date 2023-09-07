CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Cape Vincent Arts Council and Cape Vincent Community Library are teaming up to offer the “Ten Evenings” series of author lectures in cooperation with Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures.

The 10-part series will feature a roster of authors sharing their creativity, insights, research, and humanity with the audience. This will be available to the public via streaming at the Cape Vincent Community Library, 157 North Real Street, on various dates throughout the fall, winter, and spring.

The streaming series is free to the public and will take place at the library Tuesdays from 2 p.m. until 3 p.. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. This will be followed by a discussion session for the local audience. Each of the 10 authors will be featured once on a Tuesday and again on a Saturday.

The library is honored to host a virtual connection with 10 authors in collaboration with the Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures Series and the Cape Vincent Arts Council. Amy Pond, Director of the Cape Vincent Community Library

Advance registration is not required but is recommended due to limited seating. To register, call the library at 315-654-2132. Anyone not available for the group sessions can call the library to reserve the meeting room for an individual screening. Each lecture is only accessible for one week.

Here is the series of authors and books