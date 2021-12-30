LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Daily reported COVID-19 cases are increasing steadily across the region, including Lewis County.

On December 29, Lewis County Public Health reported 31 new COVID-19 cases among residents. This was an increase compared to the previous day which confirmed 29 new cases.

With these new cases, hospitalizations increase to 12, individuals under isolation rose by 21, and quarantines by 14. At the time of the report, there were 138 in isolation and 170 under quarantine.

No new deaths were confirmed in Lewis County on December 29. However, there have been 39 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Lewis County remains designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

Officials are also encouraging eligible residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes the booster shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and urgent care offices. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made on the Lewis County Public Health or New York State websites.

Testing is also available throughout the county, including at the newly announced state-run testing site in Lowville. This is located at the Maple Ridge Center and is open to all individuals, not just Lewis County residents.