Dairy Career Day coming to Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — For those interested in working in the dairy industry, an upcoming career day is an event to put on the calendar.

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County has announced that it will host Dairy Career Day on November 6 at Jefferson Community College.

This career fair will host local dairy farms, milk processors and other industry representatives. Attending representatives will discuss career paths, educational requirements, training, benefits and how to find jobs in the industry.

While at the fair, individuals can explore different careers in the dairy industry. Careers will include nutritionists, herdsmen, calf managers, milk truck drivers, mechanics, quality assurance technicians, robotics technicians and more.

Additionally, a panel discussion will be open to the public and in the afternoon, attendees can tour Porterdale Farms in Adams to see how dairy farms operate. Transportation options to Porterdale Farms will be provided by the Cornell Cooperative Extension.

Pre-registration for the event is required and the deadline to register is November 4. Registration can be completed on the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County website.

This event is open to anyone interested in the dairy industry. This includes high school and college students, transitioning military, veterans and the public.