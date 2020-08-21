‘Dairy is on the Moo’ve’: New York State Fair announces virtual cow birthing center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — “Dairy on the Moo-ve” at the New York State Fair.

The New York Animal Agriculture Coalition announced the Great New York State Fair Dairy Cow Birthing Center is going virtual on August 21. NYAAC is taking its birthing center on the road to visit family farms across New York State through October 2020.

On the day the New York State Fair was set to begin, “Dairy on the Moo-ve” kicked off at Venture Farms in Tully.

“Dairy on the Moo’ve” will visit farms in Jefferson and St. Lawrence County on August 24.

“COVID-19 has turned our world upside down, and although the 2020 New York State Fair is canceled, we were determined to find a way to bring the birthing center to fairgoers and dairy fans across the Empire State and beyond,” said NYAAC Executive Director Eileen Jensen. “By launching Dairy on the Moo-ve and visiting family dairy farms throughout the state, we’re able to continue highlighting all aspects of animal agriculture and the uddermiracles happening every day, right in our own backyards.”

The virtual showcase aims to display modern dairy farming. Multimedia content will be featured on NYAAC’s social media.

