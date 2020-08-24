‘Dairy on the Moo-ve’ will visit the North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Fair virtual events will visit the North Country this week.
“Dairy on the Moo-ve” will visit family farms in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence County from August 25 through August 27.
The schedule for the North Country is as follows:
- August 25: LT Smith and Sons Farms, Canton, 9 a.m.
A multi-generational farm that milks 850 cows and is located on 1,600 acres.
- August 26: Murcrest Farms, Copenhagen
A multi-generational family dairy farm with more than 850 Holstein cows.
- August 27: Porterdale Farms, Adams Center
A multi-generational family dairy farm home to nearly 2,000 cows
All visits will be available virtually through The New York Animal Agriculture Coalition facebook page.
