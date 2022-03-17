EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Free Cone Day is coming to the North Country.

Dairy Queen in Evans Mill has confirmed that it will participate in the nationwide Free Cone Day celebration on Monday, March 21, 2022.

DQ’s Free Cone Day will offer customers a free small vanilla cone with no purchase necessary. This may not be valid on delivery or mobile orders.

There is a limit of one cone per person and will be available all day, while supplies last.

Evans Mills’ Dairy Queen is located at 26475 Johnson Road in the Village of Evans Mills, New York.