WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Development Authority of the North Country will host an open house at the regional Materials Management Facility in Rodman on Thursday, August 24.

The event will run from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Rodman facility and this will allow the public to see the expanded landfill. According to DANC, the landfill expansion ensures that residents of the tri-county region will have an environmentally sound, sustainable solution for waste disposal for the next 50 years.

Visitors can also have the opportunity to bring hardcover books they no longer want to the open house for recycling. Paperback books may already be included with normal recycling items, but hardcover books typically must be disposed of in the landfill as waste. The Authority works in partnership with the Northern New York Library System to recycle hardcover books.

Guided bus tours of the entire facility will be available and provide an opportunity for residents to understand exactly what happens to their waste after they put it out by the curb for pick-up or take it to a transfer station.

For more information, visit https://www.danc.org/news/post/17688/