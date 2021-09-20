‘Dancing with the Stars’ live season premiere Monday at 8 p.m.

The new season of “Dancing with the Stars” will premiere on ABC50 on Monday, September 20 at 8 p.m. In honor of the premiere date, ABC has released the show’s 2021 celebrity cast list.

The series will be hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks who will be returning to the ballroom for its 30th season. This season’s lineup of celebrities will include a WWE legend, a Real Housewife, a Bachelor, a country superstar, and a Spice Girl, and many more. The cast joins Suni Lee and JoJo Siwa, who were both previously announced at ABC’s 2021 TCA Virtual Press Conferences last month. The new celebrity cast will debut their twists, tricks, and kicks during the live premiere on ABC50.

The pairs will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

This season’s full celebrity cast is listed below:

Country singer Jimmie Allen

Spice Girl Melanie C

Christine Chiu (“Bling Empire”)

Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”)

Melora Hardin (“The Office”)

Social media star Olivia Jade

Matt James (“The Bachelor”)

Amanda Kloots (“The Talk”)

Martin Kove (“Cobra Kai”)

Gold medal Olympian Suni Lee

WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin

Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”)

Peloton star instructor Cody Rigsby

NBA star Iman Shumpert – Popstar JoJo Siwa

This season’s professional dancers will include:

Brandon Armstrong

Lindsay Arnold

Alan Bersten

Sharna Burgess

Cheryl Burke

Witney Carson

Artem Chigvintsev

Val Chmerkovskiy

Sasha Farber

Jenna Johnson

Daniella Karagach

Pasha Pashkov

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

Britt Stewart

Viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out with who their favorite professional dancers have been paired with. Episodes will be available to viewers on demand and on Hulu the day after they originally air.