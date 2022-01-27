PHILADELPHIA, P.A. (WWTI) — A dangerous drug destined for New York was seized last week by United States officials.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Philadelphia confirmed that on January 20, officers seized two shipments of a drug considered a “date-rape” precursor and an LSD-like hallucinogenic that arrived in express delivery parcels from an international location.

The parcel containing the hallucinogenic arrived from the Netherlands on January 19 and was destined for Dutchess County, New York. Upon an initial inspection, CBP officers discovered 57 pounds of tree bark pieces.

These tree bark pieces tested positive for dimethyltryptamine, or “DMT,” a schedule I controlled substance. CBP said that this drug is used for psychedelic and hallucinogenic effects and was popular in the 1960s.

DMT is a naturally occurring substance in many species of South American plants, including mimosa tenuiflora, but has no approved medical use in the United States.

The second shipment that officers inspected was destined for Chicago and was labeled as “Butanediol Samples,” which a solvent used as a floor stripper and paint thinner. However, upon examination, CBP officers discovered ten bottles of a clear liquid packaged as a cleaning solution.

This liquid later was identified as gamma butyrolactone, GBL, a DEA Schedule 1 controlled substance. According to the DEA, GBL is, a highly addictive central nervous system depressant that poses potentially severe health consequences.

“The seizures of DMT and GBL reinforce the importance of Customs and Border Protection officers conducting thorough parcel examinations,” CBP’s Port of Philadelphia Area Director Joseph Martella said in a press release. “Unscrupulous international vendors continue to peddle their illicit and dangerous products to American consumers, and CBP officers remain committed to intercepting their shipments before the products can harm American citizens.”