Dangerous heat conditions to blaze North Country, officials urge precautions

This image released by Forest Lake Camp shows swimmers and kayakers on the lake at the camp in Warrensburg, N.Y. (Forest Lake Camp / AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — With extreme heat on the horizon, Governor Andrew Cuomo urged New Yorkers, including the North Country region, to take proper safety precautions.

Potentially dangerous heat conditions are expected throughout the state on July 27. Heat index values range from the mid-90s to low-100 degrees.

This period of hot weather created an increased risk of heat stress and heat-related illness. Signs of heat illness includes headaches, muscle cramps, nausea and vomiting.

“With a new wave of extreme heat set to impact New York I am urging everyone to take all precautions necessary for keeping you and your families safe,” Governor Cuomo said. “This type of heat is especially dangerous for young children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions – but I am encouraging everyone to limit outdoor activity, and if you’re looking to stay cool at beaches and pools, please remember to wear your mask and practice social distancing.”

All should monitor local weather forecasts for the most up-to-date information as well.

State beaches and pools be remain open with capacity reductions remaining in effect.

For more information visit the New York State website.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.