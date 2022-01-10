WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Dangerously cold temperatures are expected to hit the region tonight.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe wind chill warning for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, as temperatures are predicted to plummet late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

According to the NWS, wind chills have the potential to hit 35 below zero across all three counties. This will create potentially dangerous situations to be outdoors.

Those who must be outdoors are urged to cover all exposed skin, as frostbite can occur in 15 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 25 below zero or colder.

The wind chill warning will remain in effect from 7 p.m. on January 10 through 3 p.m. on January 11 in St. Lawrence County, and 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. on January 11 in Lewis and Jefferson counties.

Additionally in Jefferson and Lewis counties, a winter weather advisory will remain in effect in both Lewis and Jefferson counties through 7 p.m. on Monday.

Snow accumulations of two to four inches are possible in Jefferson County and two feet in Lewis County. Winds may also gust as high as 35 miles per hour, producing blowing and drifting snow.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the day on Monday for updated weather forecasts, active weather alerts and local closings and delays.