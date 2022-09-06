CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The pumpkins will soar into the St. Lawrence River again this year.

The Clayton Chamber of Commerce has confirmed that the 10th Annual Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival will be held on Saturday, October 15.

This annual festival challenges local teams of adults and kids to see who can catapult a pumpkin the farthest distance into the St. Lawrence River.

Teams use home-built trebuchets, which are set along the River at Clayton’s Frink Park. The youth “Chunkin” will be held at 11 a.m. The practice round for the adult competition will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., with the “Chunkin” beginning at 2:30 p.m.

A barbecue will start in the morning at 11 a.m. and continue until all food is gone. BBQ vendors will be judged in a contest from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. All profits from the barbeque are also donated to local charities.

Additional vendors will line the street of Riverside Drive and around Webb Street in a farmer’s market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Punkin’ Chunkin’ will take place in downtown Clayton rain or shine. More information can be found on the Clayton Chamber of Commerce website.