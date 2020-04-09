Dave Missert delivers beer pairings and a laugh for the North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Dave Missert of A.J. Missert Inc. spoke with ABC50’s Alex Hazard about how business is going during the coronavirus epidemic and offered some suggestions for beer pairings.

There is a wide variety of beer that goes great with everyday things many people already have at home. From serious suggestions to anecdotal pairings that everyone can appreciate, Dave offers lighthearted recommendations and a laugh the entire North Country could use right now.

Here are some of Dave’s pairing suggestions for beer enthusiasts and food lovers alike:

Chicken tenders with an IPA, like the Sierra Nevada Brewing Company’s Hazy Little Thing IPA

Pizza bagels with a Shed Mountain Ale (dark roasty notes) or a Molson Canadian (traditional standard lager that goes good with every pizza)

When grilling outside, Genesee Ruby Red Kolsch is great for warmer weather (nice hint of grapefruit) and Blue Moon Light Sky is light and crisp for a nice summer day

Hard seltzers go great with Girl Scout cookies, like a Truly Hard Seltzer Lemonade or a White Claw

A Twisted Tea 24oz. can is perfect for binge watching Tiger King

Dave and Alex had a great time talking to each other, especially about beer, but in all seriousness, Dave said all of the beers pair best with takeout from local restaurants in our community that are still offering carryout, takeout and delivery.

“Support those local guys, please,” he said. As always, enjoy responsibly.

