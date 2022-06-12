CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The American multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter David Bromberg will be performing at the Clayton Opera House on Thursday.

Bromberg is known for his blend of traditional and original material, according to the opera house. His reputation has grown since 1971 over the course of four albums for Columbia and five for Fantasy Records, and through associations with artists like Bob Dylan, Jerry Jeff Walker, John Hartford, George Harrison, the Grateful Dead, Emmylou Harris, and Bonnie Raitt.

After an over 20-year hiatus from recordings and shows, Bromberg released the Grammy-nominated solo effort Try Me One More Time in 2006. Gradually tour dates were added and bandmembers assembled as David, in 2011, followed up Try Me with Use Me, partnering him with some of the most celebrated names in music including Linda Ronstadt, Vince Gill, Los Lobos, Dr. John, Keb’ Mo, John Hiatt, Levon Helm, and others. David asked the musicians to either write or choose songs and then produce him doing them.

Eventually, David’s band settled into its current lineup of Mark Cosgrove on guitar, mandolin, and vocals, Nate Grower on fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and vocals, Josh Kanusky on drums, and vocals, and newest member, Suavek Zaniesienko on bass and vocals. The group has performed hundreds of shows together, traversing thousands of miles, across the US & Canada to Europe, Japan, and Australia.

The new album, Big Road, features 12 new tracks, five high-definition performance videos, and a mini-documentary detailing the album’s creation. Joining David’s core band are keyboardist Dan Walker on piano, organ, and accordion, a stellar horn section of Bromberg regulars like Birch Johnson on trombone, Jon-Erik Kellso on trumpet, Matt Koza on tenor sax, and Bob Stewart on tuba with Larry Campbell on mandolin and pedal steel.

The band will perform in Clayton at 7:30 p.m. on June 16. Tickets for the performance can be purchased on the Clayton Opera House website or by calling the box office at 315-686-2200 or by visiting the box office in person. Tickets cost from $30 to $40 depending on the location in the theatre, and the doors at the theatre will open at 7 p.m. on June 16.