Day of paddling in Lewis County for RiverFest 2020

LYONS FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Members of the North Country grabbed their paddles on a sunny August day to participate in this years RiverFest.

The annual event held by the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce helps to raise funds for the organizations ongoing programs.

This years event launched at Lyons Falls and allowed participants to maneuver down to Glenfield.

The 8.6 mile stretch allowed participants to enjoy a day on the water in whatever way they chose.

Due to the ongoing regulations in place to combat COVID-19 all chose specific start times to reduce the number of paddlers at registration as well as the number of people utilizing shuttles.

