Day one lead at Bassmaster Elite secures 7 pound smallmouth

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Connecticut fishing pro, Paul Mueller secured the first day lead at the SiteOne Bassmaster Elite on the St. Lawrence River.

Mueller, spent the first day of the competition on Lake Ontario and scored the top weigh-in at 27 lbs, 1 ounce. Contributing to the Connecticut pro’s success was the anchoring of 7lb, 3 oz smallmouth.

According to Bassmaster, as one of 17 competitors to break the 20-pound mark, Mueller caught all of his bass on a drop shot with a Berkley MaxScent Flat Worm.

“Where I’m fishing you don’t get a lot of bites, but they’re good fish,” Mueller said. “I feel like there’s a better average in the lake vs. the river. That’s the key: you just try to get five of those big bites a day

Mueller secured his largest catch around 9 am on July 23.

Taking second place on Day one was Canadian pro, Chris Johnston of Peterborough. Johnston claimed almost 22 pounds by 8 a.m, with a final weigh-in of 27-0.

Day 2 weigh-in’s will begin at 3 pm at the Clayton Antique Boat Museum. The top 40 anglers will be announced on July 24.

Live coverage of the event will be available starting at 8 a.m. on Bassmaster LIVE at Bassmaster.com with simulcasts on ESPN2 and ESPN3. Check local listings for ESPN2 times.

