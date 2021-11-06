Daylight Saving Time: Staying safe when the clocks fall back Saturday

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Tonight the clocks will roll back an hour at 2 a.m. allowing residents to gain an extra hour of sleep before waking up on Sunday. The change also comes with its dangers, according to AAA, as the adjustment can disrupt motorist’s daily routine.

According to a press release from AAA, an earlier sunset and darkness can lead to an increase in the number of pedestrians killed or seriously injured by vehicles. The company suggested motorists and pedestrians take several precautions to remain safe after the time change.

AAA advised drivers to turn on their headlights to make themselves more visible and watch out for pedestrians while backing up in parking lots or driveways. They warned that the morning sun can make it hard to see what a car ahead is doing. To combat the issue they encouraged drivers to leave more following room between themselves and other cars, wear sun glasses, and use their sun visor.

The company also suggested drivers be mindful of children and others who are outdoors in the afternoon and evening as it gets darker. They reminded drivers to yield the right of way to pedestrians in crosswalks, and not pass vehicles stopped at crosswalks. AAA also encouraged drivers to pay attention and eliminate all distractions including cell phones and car clocks.

AAA also advised motorists to check their headlights for signs of deterioration to make sure they are working properly. If residents notice yellowing or clouding in their headlights the company suggests they have replace or retore them themselves or at an auto shop.

The company also released tips for pedestrians so they can travel safetly at all times of the day. They advised predestians to only cross at intersections and crosswalks and be aware while crossing. AAA suggested pedestrians evaluate the distance and speed of oncoming traffic before you step out into the street as well as wear reflective clothing and carry a flashlight to help remain visible and safe.