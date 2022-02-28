JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College is reminding residents that the deadline for their free home-based childcare training is quickly approaching.

The deadline for the second cohort of free home-based childcare training is March 7. Those interested in participating in the program are encouraged to register online on the JCC website.

The program is available to residents in Jefferson and Lewis Counties and prepares participants to start their own in-home childcare business in as-little-as four months. The training includes a series of early childhood development and small business workshops.

Participants also receive one-on-one mentorship and assistance completing the New York State registration application and approval process. This process includes completing all required health and safety training and will provide additional supplies to participants.

The pilot program originally began in June of 2021 and served 20 residents from Jefferson and Lewis counties. The program was made possible by the College’s collaboration with the Watertown Small Business Development Center.

Additionally, JCC is now developing an online version of the program on Coursera. The new program is expected to launch Fall 2022. More information can be found on the JCC website.