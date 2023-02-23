NEW YORK (WWTI) — The deadline to apply for funding to assist with High Hazard dam repairs is Friday, February 24.

The funding is provided through FEMA’s High Hazard Potential Dam grant program. DEC is accepting applications to assist with technical, planning, design and other pre-construction activities associated with repairing eligible dams classified as High Hazard dams.

There are currently 425 dams classified as High Hazard in New York State. The dam classification refers to the potential for damage upon a dam’s failure, not its likelihood of failure.

A dam meets the classification if failure could result in widespread or serious damage to homes, highways, industrial or commercial buildings, railroads or important utilities to a point that could cause death or widespread substantial economic loss.

Over $560,000 in grant funding is available to assist eligible dam owners with infrastructure repair costs.

The request for applications is available online through the New York State Grants Gateway.

Local governmental entities and municipalities can apply for the grants. DEC says projects must be in a county with an approved hazard mitigation plan. Approved awards will be made up to $100,000 per project.