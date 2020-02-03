Death investigation underway in Watertown, deceased male found

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – On February 3, 2020 at 10:24am, uniformed patrols were detailed to 359 Franklin Street in Watertown. The call was in reference to an unresponsive male, lying on the sidewalk near the rear of the apartment house.

Watertown Fire Department and Guilfoyle personnel were also dispatched. It was determined the male had been deceased for a number of hours before patrols arrived at the scene.

Jefferson County Medical Examiner Dr. Samuel Livingstone came to the scene and directed the body be transported to Samaritan Medical Center. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.

Check back for updates.

