HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The death of a 21-year-old Hermon man is being investigated by New York State Police and the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.

In a press release from the NYSP, troopers responded to Wells Street, Dekalb Junction, for a report of a disorderly subject just before 4:10 a.m. on Sunday, October 29. The initial investigation revealed Joshua Guzman sustained head injuries resulting from physical altercations.

He was transported to Gouverneur Hospital then to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Guzman died from his injuries a day later on Monday, October 30.

An autopsy was completed by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office on November 1. The current investigation is ongoing.