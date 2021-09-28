Death of Watertown woman ruled suicide

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An incident that took place in the City of Watertown has been ruled a suicide by police.

City of Watertown Police Detective Lieutenant Joseph R. Donoghue, Sr., released an update on Tuesday regarding a domestic incident that took place at 221 East Main Street in Watertown. According to Detective Donoghue, as officers exited their patrol vehicle at the scene, they heard a single gunshot coming from the front of the residence.

Officers then found a 32-year-old unconscious female with a head injury on the front porch. The woman was identified by police at Kimberly A. Nolan by authorities. She was treated at the scene by Watertown Fire Department firefighters and Guilfoyle Ambulance personnel.

However, Nolan was transported to Samaritan Medical Center and later flown by helicopter to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Nolan then died on September 23.

An autopsy was conducted on September 25 by the Onondaga Medical Examiner’s Office. Nolan’s death has been ruled a suicide.