(WWTI) – This strange recipe is a long-forgotten favorite ready for a comeback, today is Noodle Ring Day.

The oldest known recipe for a noodle ring is from the Pennsylvania Dutch in 1936. Typically noodle rings are made with a mixture of pasta, eggs and cheese; transferred to a ring mold then baked. You can also add flour, mushrooms, Worcestershire sauce, ketchup and other ingredients to make it more flavorful.

Beyond the Acorn has the recipe for this early 20th-century dish:

Ingredients:

1 lb. egg noodles

3 eggs

¾ cup evaporated milk plus ½ cup

water, or 1 cup whole milk

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 Tbsp. ketchup

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

1 tsp. each salt and pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°. Cook noodles in boiling salted water for 8 minutes. In a large, tall-sided baking pan that your ring mold will fit into, pour some of the hot pasta water (or hot tap water), about 1 inch high. Drain the remaining pasta water. In a large bowl, beat eggs. Add remaining ingredients except noodles and cheese. Mix well. Add noodles and combine. Add cheese and mix well. Pour the mixture into a well-greased ring mold, bundt or tube cake pan. Place it into the prepared baking pan with water and bake for 45 minutes. Remove from the oven and run the back of a knife around the inside and outside of the mold. Unmold onto a serving platter. Fill the inside with whatever tickles your fancy. fresh basil. Eat!

Happy Noodle Ring Day!