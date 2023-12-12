(WWTI) – This delightful holiday activity is fun for the whole family, it’s Gingerbread Decorating Day

Gregory of Nicopolis, an Armenian monk, was responsible for bringing gingerbread to Europe in the 10th century. With spices from the Middle East, he demonstrated gingerbread making to French Christians, using the spices and molasses. In the 13th century, Swedish nuns baked gingerbread as an antidote to indigestion. In England in the 17th century, gingerbread was only allowed to be made by a professional gingerbread maker unless it was Easter or Christmas when everyone was allowed to make gingerbread.

Sally’s baking addiction has the recipe for gingerbread cookies and easy glaze icing:

Gingerbread Cookies:

Ingredients:

3 and 1/2 cups all-purpose flour (spooned & leveled)

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 Tablespoon ground ginger

1 Tablespoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

10 Tablespoons (2/3 cup) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

3/4 cup packed light or dark brown sugar

2/3 cup unsulphured or dark molasses — do not use blackstrap

1 large egg, at room temperature

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

optional: easy cookie icing or royal icing

Directions:

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, salt, ginger, cinnamon, allspice, and cloves. Set aside. In a large bowl using a handheld mixer or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter for 1 minute on medium speed until completely smooth and creamy. Add the brown sugar and molasses and beat on medium high speed until combined and creamy. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl as needed. Next, beat in egg and vanilla on high speed for 2 full minutes. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl as needed. The butter may separate; that’s okay. Add the flour mixture to the wet ingredients and beat on low speed until combined. The cookie dough will be quite thick and slightly sticky. Divide the dough in half and place each onto a large piece of plastic wrap. Wrap each up tightly and pat down to create a disc shape. Chill discs for at least 3 hours and up to 3 days. Chilling is mandatory for this cookie dough. I always chill mine overnight. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2-3 large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. (Always recommended for cookies.) Set aside. Remove 1 disc of chilled cookie dough from the refrigerator. Generously flour a work surface, as well as your hands and the rolling pin. Roll out the disc until 1/4-inch thick. Tips for rolling– the dough may crack and be crumbly as you roll. What’s helpful is picking it up and rotating it as you go. Additionally, you can use your fingers to help meld the cracking edges back together. The first few rolls are always the hardest since the dough is so stiff, but re-rolling the scraps is much easier. Cut into shapes. Place shapes 1 inch apart on prepared baking sheets. Re-roll dough scraps until all the dough is shaped. Repeat with the remaining disc of dough. Bake cookies for about 9-10 minutes. If your cookie cutters are smaller than 4 inches, bake for about 8 minutes. If your cookie cutters are larger than 4 inches, bake for about 11 minutes. My oven has hot spots and yours may too- so be sure to rotate the pan once during bake time. Keep in mind that the longer the cookies bake, the harder and crunchier they’ll be. For soft gingerbread cookies, follow my suggested baking times. Allow cookies to cool for 5 minutes on the cookie sheet. Transfer to the cooling rack to cool completely. Once completely cool, decorate as desired. Cookies stay fresh when covered at room temperature for up to 1 week.

Easy Glaze Icing:

Ingredients:

3 cups confectioners’ sugar

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract (omit and replace with water for stark white icing)

2 teaspoons light corn syrup

4.5–5 Tablespoons room temperature water

pinch salt

Directions:

Using a fork, stir the confectioners’ sugar, vanilla, corn syrup, and 4.5 Tablespoons of water together in a medium bowl. It will be very thick and almost impossible to stir. Switch to a whisk and whisk in 1/2 Tablespoon of water. If you lift the whisk and let the icing drizzle back into the bowl, the ribbon of icing will hold shape for a few seconds before melting back into the icing. That is when you know it’s the right consistency and is ready to use. If it’s too thick (sometimes it is), whisk in another 1/2 Tablespoon of water or a little more until you reach the consistency. If desired, stir in gel food coloring. You can pour some icing into different bowls if using multiple colors. When tinting icing, only use 1-2 drops at first, stir it in, then add more as needed to reach your desired color. Remember, the color darkens as the icing dries. Decorate: Spoon icing into squeeze bottles or piping bags (reusable or disposable) fitted with Wilton Piping Tip #4. Decorate your cookies as desired. I usually outline cookies with icing first, then fill in the middle. If adding sprinkles on top of the icing, add them right after applying icing on your cookie. Let the icing dry/set: Feel free to enjoy cookies before the icing completely dries. Icing dries in 24 hours. No need to cover the decorated cookies as you wait for the icing to set. If it’s helpful, decorate the cookies directly on a baking sheet so you can stick the entire baking sheet in the refrigerator to help slightly speed up the icing setting. Once the icing has dried, these cookies are great for gifting or for sending. The shelf life of your decorated cookies depends on the cookie recipe you are using. If using my sugar cookies, cover and store decorated cookies for up to 5 days at room temperature or up to 10 days in the refrigerator. Making Ahead & Storing Icing: If not decorating right away, cover the icing tightly and keep it in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. You can store them in piping bags (with clips or rubber bands to seal ends), in squeeze bottles, or covered in a bowl or container. Bring to room temperature before using. If icing has thickened up, add a few drops of water and mix in to thin out. Depending on how you stored the icing (squeeze bottle/piping bag/container or bowl) shake the squeeze bottle to mix/massage the piping bag to mix/whisk in the bowl or container to mix.

Happy Gingerbread Decorating Day!