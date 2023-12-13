(WWTI) – The perfect beverage on a cold Winter’s Day, it must be National Cocoa Day.

The origins of cocoa can be traced back to 5000 years, the beverage back then was flavored with vanilla and chili. It is believed to of been more popular during the Olmec period, where it was used for spiritual praying.

Chocolate, before they added sugar was an acquired taste and it would not be until it was introduced to Europe and adopted as a luxury drink of the wealthy that it would be sweetened. This led to the invention of milk chocolate and it wouldn’t be until 1828 that powdered chocolate would be available for consumption.

MOMables has the recipe for Homemade Hot Cocoa:

Ingredients:

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

½ cup granulated sugar

⅓ cup hot water

⅛ teaspoon salt

4 cups milk, dairy or non-dairy

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

In a medium saucepan, combine the cocoa powder, sugar, water, and salt over medium heat. Cook, stirring constantly, until smooth and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat, and stir in the milk, do not boil. Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla. Pour into mugs and serve immediately.

Happy National Cocoa Day!