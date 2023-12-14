(WWTI) – In an oven or on an open fire singing “The Christmas Song,” either way you can’t go wrong, today is Roast Chestnuts Day.

Chestnuts come from a tree indigenous to the Americas and Asia and have a soily, mildewy taste.

Although they can be eaten hot off the coals, adding them with herbs in stuffing or other dishes is usually better. Not long after roasting, the nuts can become so hard they could break a tooth if bitten down; so, chopping them is better. Some larger grocery stores and most Italian markets leave the chestnuts in their shells and others sell unshelled chestnuts in a can, which are much softer.

The first appearance of roasted chestnuts is up for debate, though they were thought to signify chastity for Christians. One possibility is that they had already made an appearance during the 16th century as a street snack in Rome.

tastes Better From Scratch has instructions on How to Roast Chestnuts:

Ingredients

16 oz. chestnuts

Water

Directions:

Slit chestnuts : Place one chestnut on a cutting board with the flat side down (rounded side up). Grasp the chestnuts firmly between your thumb and pointer finger and use a serrated knife to make a long slit across the rounded side of the nut. Be sure you cut all the way through the shell. Then make a second cut, forming an x” on the rounded side of chestnut. Making a slit in the chestnut is essential to ensure they don’t explode in the oven and will make them easier to peel.

: Place one chestnut on a cutting board with the flat side down (rounded side up). Grasp the chestnuts firmly between your thumb and pointer finger and use a serrated knife to make a long slit across the rounded side of the nut. Be sure you cut all the way through the shell. Then make a second cut, forming an x” on the rounded side of chestnut. Making a slit in the chestnut is essential to ensure they don’t explode in the oven and will make them easier to peel. Slits being cut into the top of chestnuts, with a knife.

Soak : Place chestnuts in a bowl and cover them with water. Let them soak overnight or for 10-12 hours. (Or, see my notes for a quicker soak option).

: Place chestnuts in a bowl and cover them with water. Let them soak overnight or for 10-12 hours. (Or, see my notes for a quicker soak option). Chestnuts soaking in a bowl of water.

Roast : Preheat oven to 350ºF. Remove the chestnuts from the water and pat them dry. Place them in a single layer on a baking sheet with the flat side down and slit side facing up. Roast chestnuts for 30-35 minutes or until you see that the skins have pulled back and the nut inside has softened.

: Preheat oven to 350ºF. Remove the chestnuts from the water and pat them dry. Place them in a single layer on a baking sheet with the flat side down and slit side facing up. Roast chestnuts for 30-35 minutes or until you see that the skins have pulled back and the nut inside has softened. A sheet pan with oven roasted chestnuts on it.

Steam : As soon as you remove them from the oven, place the hot chestnuts on a damp kitchen towel, lifting the ends of the towel to form a bag. Twist the bag closed and squeeze the chestnuts inside firmly (you should hear them crackle). Let them sit in the towel for 10-15 minutes. This allows any extra steam to escape and will aid in the peeling process.

: As soon as you remove them from the oven, place the hot chestnuts on a damp kitchen towel, lifting the ends of the towel to form a bag. Twist the bag closed and squeeze the chestnuts inside firmly (you should hear them crackle). Let them sit in the towel for 10-15 minutes. This allows any extra steam to escape and will aid in the peeling process. Peel : Once the chestnuts have had a chance to steam, you can start removing the skins. It’s easiest to remove the skins when the nuts are hot so remove the shell immediately by gently pulling back on the “x” and peeling away hairy, papery skin around the chestnut to reveal the yellow nut inside. Discard any nuts that seems gooey or look like they are spoiled inside.

: Once the chestnuts have had a chance to steam, you can start removing the skins. It’s easiest to remove the skins when the nuts are hot so remove the shell immediately by gently pulling back on the “x” and peeling away hairy, papery skin around the chestnut to reveal the yellow nut inside. Discard any nuts that seems gooey or look like they are spoiled inside. Oven roasted chestnuts with their skins removed, in a bowl.

Enjoy: Eat them plain, serve them with soup or pasta, or store them in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Happy Roast Chestnuts Day!