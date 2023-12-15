(WWTI) – Well they are certainly not pretty but that’s all part of the fun, today is National Ugly Sweater Day.

Ugly Christmas sweaters started up in 1980 and were named Jingle Bell sweaters. They eventually reached peak popularity after The Griswolds wore them on National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation in 1989. Not long after, in 2002, the first Ugly Christmas Sweater Party was held in Vancouver, Canada.

Today Ugly Christmas sweaters are no longer avoided as the parties keep getting bigger, some are even held as fundraisers. You can make your very own Ugly Sweater, and Good Housekeeping has 22 easy DIY ideas to make your sweater positively the best at being the worst. If you want to through your very own Ugly Sweater party Paperless Post has some tips to have a swinging good time.