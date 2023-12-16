(WWTI) – Don’t count out the little guy, it’s National Underdog Day.

The love for underdogs has been ingrained in fables and myths; people always love it when an underdog wins. The first recorded use of the word ‘Underdog’ was in 1887. The word was used regarding the building of wooden ships. The wooden planks used in making the ships were known as dogs and were placed over a pit to support wooden planks while they were sawed. One person stood and sawed on top of the plank while another person stood beneath it. The person who stood beneath was called the underdog.

Today we celebrate the underdogs and unsung heroes. People always cheer for the underdog, you can probably name a movie where the underdog sports team takes home the victory. Perhaps you know a company that started out small and is now dominating the global market. You can be inspired by some of history’s underdogs; by reading Absurdly Outnumbered Underdogs Who Won on Listverse and Four Battles Where The Underdogs Won Against All The Odds on War History Online.

Happy National Underdog Day!