(WWTI) – Today pays tribute to the fathers of flight, it’s Wright Brother’s Day.

The Wright Brothers, Wilbur and Orville, are the fathers of Aviation and the inventors of the world’s first successful motor-operated airplane. The brothers were first inspired by a toy helicopter their father brought home in 1878 based on an invention by French aeronautical pioneer Alphonse Pénaud. The boys played with the toy until it broke; then built their own, according to the brothers, this was the start of their passion and interest in aviation.

The boys were also inspired by German glider Otto Lilienthal who – unfortunately – died in 1896 from a gliding accident, they noted that gliding was the way to go about learning to fly a motor-powered aircraft. They continued to study flight, observing how birds change the angle of their wings to make their bodies roll left or right.

Orville and Wilbur Wright took flight on December 17, 1903, for the very first time, 120 years ago. Orville took off at 10:35 a.m. EST, the flight lasted 12 seconds and they flew 120 feet at a speed of 6.8 miles per hour. After the initial flight Wilbur and Orville traveled roughly 175 and 200 feet respectively, at an altitude of 10 feet above the ground.

You can build your very own helicopter toy, just like the one that inspired the Wright Brother’s, by following these steps from KiwiCo:

Materials you’ll need:

2 propellers — 1 clockwise, 1 counterclockwise

2 steel shaft and plastic mount for propeller

1 lollipop sticks

Tape

hot glue / hot glue gun

1 rubber band

needle nose pliers

Step-by-step tutorial:

Insert the shaft into the clockwise (white) propeller so that the hook is on the underside of the propeller. Use needle nose pliers to bend the shaft, securing the propeller. Then, hot glue the bent end of the shaft to the propeller so that they move as one. Insert the shaft into the counterclockwise (black) propeller so that the hook is on the top side of the propeller. Use needle nose pliers to bend the shaft, securing the propeller. Then, hot glue the bent end of the shaft to the propeller so that they move as one. Tightly roll about 2” of tape and stuff it towards one side of the plastic mount. Do this twice, once for each plastic mount. Connect the propellers with the lollipop stick by inserting each end of the stick into each of the plastic mounts. This should be a tight fit. If it isn’t, go back to step 3 and use more tape. Stretch the rubber band between the hook ends of each shaft. Holding the clockwise (white) propeller in place, spin the counterclockwise (black) propeller about 60 times counterclockwise. Then let go of the propellers and watch your helicopter fly away! What happens if you spin the propeller clockwise? What if you add a weight or a wing to it?

Happy Wright Brother’s Day!