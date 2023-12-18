(WWTI) – The centerpiece of feasts and banquets, today is National Roast Suckling Pig Day.

Roast Suckling Pig has been around since ancient times, with references reaching back to 218 B.C. in Hispania, modern-day Spain. There are also ancient laws dating back to the sixth century about this tender dish.

“If someone has stolen a suckling pig and this is proven against him, the guilty party will be sentenced to 120 denarii which adds up to three solidi [Latin coins].” 6th Century Salian Law

The BBQ delicacy is incredibly tender and rich in flavor. It slowly cooks in a smoke sauna and eventually, the exterior skin turns crispy and the fat melts away leaving juicy, delicious pork on the inside. In the 1930s, Don Candido, a Segovian tavern-owner, started to entertain his guests by cutting roast suckling pig with the edge of a plate to demonstrate its tenderness.

How To BBQ Right has the recipe for Roast Suckling Pig:

Ingredients:

20–30lb Suckling Pig

4oz Killer Hogs AP Rub

4oz Killer Hogs The BBQ Rub

8oz Victory Lane Pork Injection

64oz Apple Juice

1 can Vegetable Oil Cooking Spray

Directions:

Slow Thaw suckling pig in refrigerator for 3-4 days. Place pig on cutting surface back side down and use a sharp knife to cut through breastbone allowing the chest cavity to open. Press down gently on each side until the pig lays open. Trim away any excess fat, sinew, organs, or blood-colored areas from the cavity. Wipe the cavity and outer skin clean with a damp towel. Season inside the cavity with Killer Hogs AP Rub followed by a layer of Killer Hogs the BBQ Rub. Whisk pork injection and apple juice in a bowl to combine. Shoot the injection into the hams, loins, and shoulder areas of the pig. Place the pigs on a sheet pan in the running position and wipe any excess rub or moisture off the skin using a dry towel. Prepare the smoker for indirect cooking at 225⁰ using cherry and hickory wood for smoke flavor. Arrange the pig on the cooking grate and protect the ears and snout with aluminum foil. Smoke at 225-250⁰ for 2.5 hours then apply a light coating of cooking spray on the skin. Continue to smoke until the internal temperature registers 190 in the thickest part of the shoulder. Remove the pig from the smoker and rest for at least 30 minutes before serving.

Happy National Roast Suckling Pig Day!