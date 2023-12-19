(WWTI) – This muffin is best for your ticker, it’s National Oatmeal Muffin Day.

Oatmeal muffins are not only delicious but the best part is that oatmeal is known to be ‘heart-healthy’ and has a lot of nutritious value. Muffins themselves have been around for quite some time, dating all the way back to 10th Century Wales; these muffins were made using yeast for rising and are cooked on a griddle. The muffin we know today came around in the 18th Century in America with the use of pearlash which was eventually replaced with baking soda. Oatmeal Muffins started appearing in American cookbooks from the mid-1800s onwards.

You can make a delicious seasonal version of the oatmeal muffin by following the recipe for Oatmeal Eggnog Muffins on Diet Hood:

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats

1 cup eggnog

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

¾ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

¼ teaspoon rum extract

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup vegetable oil

Turbinado Sugar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400. Line two standard 6-cavity muffin pans with paper cups and spray each cup with a nonstick spray. You can also use a 12-cavity cupcake pan. Place the oats and eggnog in a bowl and let stand for 20 minutes. Sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. In a separate bowl, lightly beat the eggs. Stir the eggs into the eggnog mixture; mix in the vanilla, rum, brown sugar, and vegetable oil. Pour the eggnog mixture into the flour mixture and stir just until combined. Do not overmix. Divide the batter evenly among the prepared muffin cups, sprinkling turbinado sugar on top of each muffin. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes before turning them out onto a cooling rack.

Happy National Oatmeal Muffin Day!